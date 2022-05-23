Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RTA to set up more cycling tracks, bike racks in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will expand its soft mobility project to Al Barsha 1 and 2 to set up several facilities including cycling tracks and bike racks.

The other facilities include shaded areas, rest stops, raised pedestrian crossings, lower speed limits and pick up and drop off areas.

RELATED STORY: Dubai’s new mobility regulations: 18 safety guidelines for bicycles, e-scooters

The RTA was studying the design of soft mobility elements in eight Dubai districts of Al Ras, Al Bateen, Al Daghaya, Eyal Nasser, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail and Al Sabkha which will increase the number of districts with soft mobility means to 29 by the end of 2026.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the number of cycling trips at Al Qusais 1 has doubled from 1,173 journeys in 2020 to 2,346 journeys in 2021.

