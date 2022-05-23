Marcos camp names Boying Remulla as next Justice Secretary

Cavite Representative Crispin ‘Boying’ Remulla will be the next Department of Justice Secretary.

The lawmaker confirmed on Monday that he has accepted the offer for the post.

“I’ve accepted it. It’s an honor. It’s a very rare opportunity given to lawyers like us,” Remulla told reporters.

Remull said that he didn’t apply for the post and he had no idea that he was being considered for the job.

“Marami kaming naging conversation ni incoming President Marcos during the campaign… At that time, I had no idea I was being considered… The other specific things, we will talk about it later kasi maraming mali sa ating Justice system na dapat itama natin, iwasto natin,” he added.

Remulla said that the job offer was not connected to Cavite province being able to deliver votes to the president-elect.

“Tumakbo ako para maglingkod bilang representante, pero kapag tinawag ka ng pangulo, paano ka tatanggi kung ang iyong bayan ay maraming problema na puwede mong matulungan na iayos?” he said.

Remulla had conversations with Marcos in the past when both of them were lawmakers in 2007.

“I had 2 or 3 chances to travel with him… Parang he was hinting to me already, kahit wala pa yung boto, na he wanted me there,” he said.

Remulla is currently the Senior Majority Leader and one of the lawmakers who rejected the ABS-CBN franchise bill.