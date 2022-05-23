Criminal reports drop 68% in 2022 Q1 – Dubai Police

Dubai has recorded a 68% drop in criminal reports in the first quarter of this year.

The statistics were revealed in the Dubai Police’s quarterly appraisal meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID). The meeting was chaired by His Excellency LtGen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

A statement issued by Dubai Police stated that they resolved 98 per cent of worrisome crime reports filed against unknown parties during the same period.

Lt-Gen Al Marri complimented the efforts made by the dedicated officers and employees of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for the safety and security of Dubai.

The meeting was attended among others by Expert Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID); Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Muhammad Aqeel Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Search and Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Saeed Al Ayali, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Administration and Control Affairs; Brigadier Khaled bin Suleiman, Director of Control and Inspection; and the directors of sub-departments of the General Department of Criminal Investigation.