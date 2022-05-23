7 dead, 120 rescued after passenger boat catches fire in Quezon

Seven people were killed while 120 people have been rescued after a passenger boat caught fire off the coast of Quezon Province on Monday.

Philippine Coast Guard Armand Balilio said that at least 7 people were dead in the tragedy.

Five of the fatalities were female and two were male, he added.

The PCG adds that three people rescued from the incident are still in critical condition.

Based on the vessel’s manifesto, 134 people were on board, 10 were crew members. Four people are stll missing.

“Alam ko meron ‘tong lubog dati pero hindi naman ito luma. Itong mga Mercraft, bago ito,” Balilo said in a GMA News report.

Initial report showed that the boat left Polilo at 5:00 AM. The captain later on ordered passengers to abandon the ship at 6:00 AM.

The vessel caught fire after leaving the Port of Real.

Initial investigation showed that the vessel was not overloaded.

At around 11:30 a.m., the PCG reported 103 rescued (uninjured) individuals, 24 rescued (injured) individuals, and seven passengers who died due to the incident.

Meanwhile, the fire was under control at around 09:33 a.m.