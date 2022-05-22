Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO expects more Monkeypox cases globally

The World Health Organization expects more cases of monkeypox globally as more countries detect cases of the rare disease.

92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 12 countries that are not endemic with the virus as of Saturday.

“Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic”, the WHO said.

Monkeypox is relatively mild and endemic in African countries.

“What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world,” the WHO said.

A group of WHO experts met in Europe to discuss Monkeypox, but this was not the group responsible for declaring a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

