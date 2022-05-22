UAE: 79 people convicted of fraud, money laundering

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted an organised criminal group with 79 members from different nationalities for committing money laundering and tax evasion. The group is reported to specialise in internet fraud by using fake URLs (Uniform Resource Locators).

The crime reportedly transpired through a “Chinese website offering securities brokerage and trading services, and using deception to induce their victims to invest in securities with the aim of appropriating the value of their investment.”

READ ON: UAE: Up to Dh10 million fine, possible jail time for spreading rumors and committing e-crimes

The criminal group consisted of:

72 nationals Chinese nationals

1 Jordanian

2 Nigerians

2 Cameroonians

1 Ugandan

1 Kenyan

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine for blackmailing, online threats

The court ruled, in presence, against 66 defendants and, in absentia, against 13 others who were part of the same criminal enterprise, sentencing them to prison terms ranging from three to 15 years with deportation from the country after serving their respective sentences.

They are also fined ranging from AED 200,000 to 10,000,000 for each accused, with confiscation of all funds seized from the accused, as well as confiscation of their bank balances, real estate, cars, computers, mobile phones, watches and jewellery.