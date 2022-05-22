Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE: 79 people convicted of fraud, money laundering

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar38 mins ago

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted an organised criminal group with 79 members from different nationalities for committing money laundering and tax evasion. The group is reported to specialise in internet fraud by using fake URLs (Uniform Resource Locators).

The crime reportedly transpired through a “Chinese website offering securities brokerage and trading services, and using deception to induce their victims to invest in securities with the aim of appropriating the value of their investment.”

READ ON: UAE: Up to Dh10 million fine, possible jail time for spreading rumors and committing e-crimes

The criminal group consisted of:

  • 72 nationals Chinese nationals
  • 1 Jordanian
  • 2 Nigerians
  • 2 Cameroonians
  • 1 Ugandan
  • 1 Kenyan

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine for blackmailing, online threats

The court ruled, in presence, against 66 defendants and, in absentia, against 13 others who were part of the same criminal enterprise, sentencing them to prison terms ranging from three to 15 years with deportation from the country after serving their respective sentences.

They are also fined ranging from AED 200,000 to 10,000,000 for each accused, with confiscation of all funds seized from the accused, as well as confiscation of their bank balances, real estate, cars, computers, mobile phones, watches and jewellery.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar38 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 5

Dubai Police Rescues two people stranded between rocks

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 22 at 3.26.50 PM

MASSIVE UPSET: Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal streak ends after losing to Indonesia

3 hours ago
Monkeypox

First monkeypox case detected in Israel, Switzerland as virus spreads

3 hours ago
jailed

Ajman court jails drunk man for assaulting police officer

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button