Philippines’ Department of Finance authority suspends tax probe against Megaworld

The Philippine Bureau of Internal Revenue has suspended probe against property giant Megaworld Corp over alleged tax evasions.

The country’s Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III ordered the BIR to stop special audits.

BIR officer-in-charge and Deputy Commissioner Marissa Cabreros last Friday issued a memorandum to all revenue officers nationwide to suspend revenue special orders and operations to create special audit task forces.

In a statement, Dominguez said, “ the functions and responsibilities of the different units in the BIR are provided in revenue administrative orders issued by the Secretary of Finance, upon the recommendation of the Commissioner — the issuance of the revenue special orders and operations memoranda has distorted this and even caused uncertainty for some taxpayers.”