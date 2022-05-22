Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines’ Department of Finance authority suspends tax probe against Megaworld

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippine Bureau of Internal Revenue has suspended probe against property giant Megaworld Corp over alleged tax evasions.

The country’s Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III ordered the BIR to stop special audits.

RELATED STORY: No outstanding, unpaid taxes in BIR – Megaworld

BIR officer-in-charge and Deputy Commissioner Marissa Cabreros last Friday issued a memorandum to all revenue officers nationwide to suspend revenue special orders and operations to create special audit task forces.

In a statement, Dominguez said, “ the functions and responsibilities of the different units in the BIR are provided in revenue administrative orders issued by the Secretary of Finance, upon the recommendation of the Commissioner — the issuance of the revenue special orders and operations memoranda has distorted this and even caused uncertainty for some taxpayers.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 6

UAE: 79 people convicted of fraud, money laundering

40 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 5

Dubai Police Rescues two people stranded between rocks

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 22 at 3.26.50 PM

MASSIVE UPSET: Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal streak ends after losing to Indonesia

3 hours ago
Monkeypox

First monkeypox case detected in Israel, Switzerland as virus spreads

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button