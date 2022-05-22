Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Batangas: Phivolcs

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar3 mins ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded a magnitude 6.1 earthquake offshore Batangas at 5:50:49 AM on Sunday, May 22.

The earthquake had a depth of 132 kilometers and was of tectonic origin.

PHIVOLCS traced epicenter of the earthquake 21 kilometers northwest of Calatagan in Batangas.

Reported intensities were recorded in these areas:

Intensity IV- Calatagan, Batangas

Intensity III – Quezon City; Pasay City; Pasig City; Obando, Bulacan; and Tagaytay City, Mendez, Amadeo and Alfonso, Cavite.

Intensity II – Abucay, Bataan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Castillejos, Zambales; Mandaluyong City; Manila; Makati City; and Tanay, Rizal

Some parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces like Bulacan and Laguna also experienced tremors.

PHIVOLCS added that damage and aftershocks may be expected.

As of writing, a total of five other aftershocks have been recorded by PHIVOLCS.

