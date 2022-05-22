Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Batangas: Phivolcs

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded a magnitude 6.1 earthquake offshore Batangas at 5:50:49 AM on Sunday, May 22.
The earthquake had a depth of 132 kilometers and was of tectonic origin.
PHIVOLCS traced epicenter of the earthquake 21 kilometers northwest of Calatagan in Batangas.
Earthquake Information No.3
Date and Time: 22 May 2022 – 05:50 AM
Magnitude = 6.1
Depth = 126 km
Location = 13.91°N, 120.47°E – 020 km N 65° W of Calatagan (Batangas)https://t.co/DY8hoHr76T pic.twitter.com/yZvCV3psFF
— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) May 22, 2022
Reported intensities were recorded in these areas:
Intensity IV- Calatagan, Batangas
Intensity III – Quezon City; Pasay City; Pasig City; Obando, Bulacan; and Tagaytay City, Mendez, Amadeo and Alfonso, Cavite.
Intensity II – Abucay, Bataan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Castillejos, Zambales; Mandaluyong City; Manila; Makati City; and Tanay, Rizal
Some parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces like Bulacan and Laguna also experienced tremors.
PHIVOLCS added that damage and aftershocks may be expected.
As of writing, a total of five other aftershocks have been recorded by PHIVOLCS.