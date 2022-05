Health task force adviser in PH seeks second booster shot for OFWs

A health task force adviser Saturday asked the government to administer OFWs with a second booster shot.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 special adviser Ted Herbosa asked government to include OFWs in the second round of boosters, reported local media.

RELATED STORY: Get booster dose before elections, Duterte tells voters

“Ni-request natin ‘yan. In fact ako ay recommended ko rin na mabigyan na rin ng living for abroad kasi hinihiling nila ‘yang request na boosted sila o updated ang vaccine status nila para mapuntahan nila ‘yung kanilang place of work,” Herbosa reportedly said.

“Lalo na ‘yung mga seaman, yung mga sa barko, yan din yung nagre-request sa amin sa National Task Force,” he was quoted as saying.

READ ON: Gov’t administers second COVID-19 booster shot in Metro Manila

Recently the Food and Drug Administration brought changes in the emergency use authorisation of COVID-19 to provide additional doses for vulnerable sectors.

Authorities said Thursday they have carried out full vaccination of 70 million individuals against COVID-19, while nearly 13.8 million have been administered first booster shots.