Dubai Police, charitable organizations help in release of 17 indebted inmates

The Dubai Police and charitable organizations have helped release 17 indebted inmates during Ramadan.

The General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police has paid off outstanding blood money and resolved commercial disputes for 17 inmates.

Authorities resolved these cases after charitable associations and philanthropists donated AED 953,965 during the holy month of Ramadan.

The department also provided air tickets worth AED 57,220 to 35 indebted inmates who had finished serving their sentences and wished to return to their home countries to visit their families during Ramadan.

Major-Gen Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments, confirmed that under the directives of Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, remains keen on strengthening partnership with charitable and humanitarian institutions in the country.

Al Shamali said that they ensure that inmates get a second chance to reform and start afresh their lives. Officials said that Dubai Police’s concept of prisons was that they were a place of reformation rather than punishment.