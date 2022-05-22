Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DENR Davao found dead sperm whale in Davao Occidental shores

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago

Photo shared by DENR Davao

The two fishermen discovered a dead sperm whale early in the morning of Saturday, May 21 at Sitio Sakalig, Brgy. Sugal, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, according to Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-XI).
whale 1 whale 2 whale 3 whale 4
The carcass measured  60 feet in length and 9 feet in width, the carcass of the said sperm whale was observed to have multiple wounds. It was also said that most likely, it was already lifeless when it reached the shores of Sitio Sakalig.
DENR-XI Regional Executive Director Bagani Fidel A. Evasco immediately instructed PENRO Davao Occidental headed by PENR Officer Chamberlain Babiera to coordinate with concerned agencies and experts in marine biology.
“There is also a need to cordon the area. And the carcass should be disposed immediately because its smell can be toxic and hazardous to the community,” RED Evasco said.
As per information from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by Harry Camoro, a deboning will be done today together with the Davao Museum and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO).
During the past years, similar incidents were reported in the gulf wherein the carcasses found appeared to have ingested plastics.
The Strengthening Marine Protected Areas to Conserve Marine Key Biodiversity Areas in the Philippines (SMARTSeas PH Project) has been pushing for the protection of the gulf for its vast marine biodiversity.
Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 7

‘Long Covid’: DOH reiterates measures to combat post Covid-19 condition

3 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 6

UAE: 79 people convicted of fraud, money laundering

4 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 5

Dubai Police Rescues two people stranded between rocks

6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 22 at 3.26.50 PM

MASSIVE UPSET: Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal streak ends after losing to Indonesia

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button