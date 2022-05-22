DENR Davao found dead sperm whale in Davao Occidental shores

The two fishermen discovered a dead sperm whale early in the morning of Saturday, May 21 at Sitio Sakalig, Brgy. Sugal, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, according to Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-XI).

The carcass measured 60 feet in length and 9 feet in width, the carcass of the said sperm whale was observed to have multiple wounds. It was also said that most likely, it was already lifeless when it reached the shores of Sitio Sakalig.

DENR-XI Regional Executive Director Bagani Fidel A. Evasco immediately instructed PENRO Davao Occidental headed by PENR Officer Chamberlain Babiera to coordinate with concerned agencies and experts in marine biology. “There is also a need to cordon the area. And the carcass should be disposed immediately because its smell can be toxic and hazardous to the community,” RED Evasco said.

As per information from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by Harry Camoro, a deboning will be done today together with the Davao Museum and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO).

During the past years, similar incidents were reported in the gulf wherein the carcasses found appeared to have ingested plastics.

The Strengthening Marine Protected Areas to Conserve Marine Key Biodiversity Areas in the Philippines (SMARTSeas PH Project) has been pushing for the protection of the gulf for its vast marine biodiversity.