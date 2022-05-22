Ajman court jails drunk man for assaulting police officer

Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a drunk man to 3-years in jail for assaulting a police officer.

The 35-year-old Arab national received the sentence for assault and insult of an on-duty police officer in public.

Authorities state that the drunk man was disturbing customers at a cafe and assaulted a cop that left him injured while resisting the arrest.

The accused also hurled obscene insults at the officers. A medical examination of the cop showed that he had scratches on the left hand due to the assault. The court also ordered his deportation.