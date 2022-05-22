Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman court jails drunk man for assaulting police officer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a drunk man to 3-years in jail for assaulting a police officer.

The 35-year-old Arab national received the sentence for assault and insult of an on-duty police officer in public.

RELATED STORY; Drunk taxi driver in Abu Dhabi fined AED 27,000 for damaging car

Authorities state that the drunk man was disturbing customers at a cafe and assaulted a cop that left him injured while resisting the arrest.

The accused also hurled obscene insults at the officers. A medical examination of the cop showed that he had scratches on the left hand due to the assault. The court also ordered his deportation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 6

UAE: 79 people convicted of fraud, money laundering

40 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 5

Dubai Police Rescues two people stranded between rocks

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 22 at 3.26.50 PM

MASSIVE UPSET: Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal streak ends after losing to Indonesia

3 hours ago
Monkeypox

First monkeypox case detected in Israel, Switzerland as virus spreads

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button