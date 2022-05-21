Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO calls for emergency meeting following 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Europe

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago

The World Health Organization calls for an emergency meeting after over 100 cases of the rare disease ‘monkeypox’ have been recorded in Europe.

Germany described the latest outbreak as the largest in Europe ever. Monkeypox cases have been reported in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom as well.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi enforces strict precautionary measures against Monkeypox

The United States, Canada and Australia also detected cases of the disease.

The disease was first detected in monkeys, and the disease typically spreads through close contact and has rarely spread outside Africa.

Scientists however are not sounding the alarm just yet and initial studies say that it could not trigger another pandemic like COVID-19 due to its mode of transmission.

READ ON: DOH: No monkeypox detected yet in PH

“This is the largest and most widespread outbreak of monkeypox ever seen in Europe,” said Germany’s armed forces’ medical service, which detected its first case in the country on Friday.

There is no vaccine yet for monkeypox but the vaccine used to eradicate small pox can be effective against it at 85%.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Add a heading e1653117623919

Viral: Mom raises awareness after losing 4 years old daughter to Type 1 diabetes

10 seconds ago
mbz uae flag mohamed bin zayed

UAE begins new era of prosperity

16 mins ago
Duque

PH tightens border control over monkeypox

19 mins ago
Sara Duterte

Sara Duterte feels ‘pressured’ on wide lead in VP race

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button