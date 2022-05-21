Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE health department issues public alert on monkeypox outbreak

Healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi are now on the lookout for possible cases of the monkeypox. A circular from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi specified that the index case from the United Kingdom came from a person who had a travel history from Nigeria.

Five other countries also reported cases including United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, and Sweden. However, majority of the cases from these countries didn’t have travel history from any areas where monkeypox was endemic.

The circular also warned the public health centers of usual signs and symptoms. These include unspecific symptoms such as fever, myalgia, headache, followed by lymphadenopathy. It also added that rashes start to form in the face after 1 to 3 days which will soon be distributed in other parts of the body.

It warns that transmission is possible through direct contact of skin lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, or indirectly through direct contact of contaminated materials. It can also be transmitted by sexual contact and through affected animals to human through contact of infected fluids, bite or scratch.

In addition, the circular also warns that the probability to find such a case is high due to the increased frequency of international travel to the country.

It mandates all healthcare providers to comply with the following preventive measures:

  • Enhance vigilance to identify cases fitting the case definition (APP. 1).
  • Report any suspected, probable or confirmed case in the Infectious Disease
    Notification System (IDN) under Occurrence of unusual disease.
  • Send clinical rash sample to the reference lab at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

