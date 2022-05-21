South Korean Embassy to resume tourist visa issuance in PH from June 1

The South Korean Embassy in Manila will resume the issuance of tourist visas from June 1.

The embassy said the application of all types of visa, including tourist (C-3-9), will resume next month. Earlier the issuance of short-term stay visas for sightseeing and tourism purposes was suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope that this resumption of visa processing service will promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the Philippines via tourism,” the embassy said.

The multiple entry visa issued before April 5, 2020, which has not expired, may be used without re-application with the South Korean Embassy saying detailed information regarding the visa application procedure will be announced soon.

The embassy further said a “Submission of Consent for Isolation will no longer be required and the travelers must follow protocols for COVID-19 testing.