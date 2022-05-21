Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi woman discovers being male 21 years after birth

A young Saudi woman has discovered that she is a male, 21 years after birth.

The girl did not know that she had male private parts hidden inside the abdomen and there was a medical error that occurred during her birth, reported Saudi media.

Identified as Randa Shabeli, at the time of his birth in a government hospital in Riyadh he had some deformities in the genital area due to which doctors thought that the baby was female. The family named the newborn as Randa.

According to Saudi TV channel “Al-Ekhbariya”, Randa, who is currently requesting to change her name to Raed, grew suspicious when she did not develop any signs of female puberty like her peers. Later when she went to a hospital for a check-up, she was shocked to know that her male genitalia were hidden in the abdomen and that she had been the victim of a medical error.

Randa said, “In the beginning, it was a strange feeling as if they were lying to me, because it was illogical to me as if I had gone back to zero in my life. A new name, a new identity, no friends, no relatives.”

