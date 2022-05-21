Pop-singer Rihanna gives birth to baby boy

Rihanna’s fans on Twitter were quick to congratulate her after TMZ broke the news on Thursday, May 19 saying that the pop-singer has given birth last May 13 her first child with A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles.

One user tweeted, “Congratulations to you and your family and your new bundle of super joy and happiness. Peace and blessings from my family to yours.”

The report was then confirmed by People magazine and Billboard who congratulated the world’s richest female performer.

The 33-year-old “Umbrella” singer announced her pregnancy last January and has since been a paparazzi favorite for her many iconic maternity outfits.

Photo source: https://www.instagram.com/badgalriri/

Rih Rih’s fans were also quick to clown her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown who posted a story on instagram which appears to be a congratulatory post for the singer.

Chris took to his IG story to say, “CONGRATULATIONS” accompanied by a heart, prayer hands and a pregnant woman emoji.

The singers dated for one year and broke up in 2009 after Brown was arrested for physically assaulting Rihanna. Surprisingly, Brown avoided jail time which is why fans were stirred up after his congratulatory message.