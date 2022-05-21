PH tightens border control over monkeypox

The Department of Health is tightening its border control measures as cases of rare monkeypox have been recorded in different parts of the world.

“We have instructed the BOQ (Bureau of Quarantine) to intensify its surveillance of passengers coming from countries with known cases of monkeypox — mainly from central and west Africa,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in an interview with GMA News.

“Also symptom screening had been heightened for inbound passengers among other control measures,” he added.

The DOH said on Friday that no cases of monkeypox yet in the Philippines.

The DOH cited a World Health Organization data saying that monkeypox is a viral disease coming from animals and occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

Symptoms will include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes which may lead to a range of medical complications.

“WHO has not classified monkeypox as a threat to public health as of now. We are guided by their latest advisory,” the Health chief said.