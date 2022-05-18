Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to allow only vaccinated individuals below 65 for Hajj

File photo of Hajj taken in 2021.

The UAE will allow only vaccinated and those under 65 years of age for Hajj.

This is for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that people in UAE will be able to take part in the pilgrimage and the country set out several safety measures for citizens and residents.

According to authorities, pilgrims must be under 65 and should have never performed Hajj previously, be fully vaccinated, and have received a booster shot.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said intending pilgrims should present a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours of travel and the priority will be given to those who are registered in the Hajj e-system.

