Robredo camp denies pilot’s allegations on ‘priority landing’

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo denies the false story of a local airline pilot claiming that she requested priority landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for a flight she was on.

“This never happened and is a malicious fabrication,” the camp of Robredo said.

“During her entire tenure as Vice President, VP Leni has never asked to be prioritized for taking off or landing when traveling by air. Any claim to the contrary is a lie,” the camp said.

The office of the Vice President said that attacks against Robredo remains non-stop even after the May 9 elections.

“It is alarming that almost a week after the elections, the disinformation and fake news being spread on social media against VP Leni continue unabated. Lying, unfortunately, has become a full-blown industry on social media,” the statement added.

The Robredo camp reiterates her commitment to take firm steps against disinformation and promote truthful public discourse.

