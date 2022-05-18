Philippines maintains alert level 4 across four regions in Ethiopia

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has maintained the alert level 4 in the regions of Ethiopia for evacuation of Filipinos.

The Alert level 4 continues in the Tigray, Afar, Amhara and Benishangul-Gumuz regions in northern Ethiopia.

According to a public advisory dated May 17 by the DFA after the alert Level 4 Filipinos were urged to limit movement and undertake evacuation.

“The DFA continues to advise all Filipinos not to travel to these four regions at this time due to the ongoing conflict, Filipinos who are still in these four regions are advised to restrict non-essential movements, avoid public places, and immediately prepare for evacuation,” ,” the DFA said.

The DFA also lowered the alert level to 2 for Filipinos in Oromia (including the cities of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa), Somali, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region or SNNPR, Gambella, Harari and South West regions in the wake of “ real threats to the life, security, and property of Filipinos.”

Filipinos residing in areas under alert level 2 were urged to restrict non-essential movements, avoid public places and prepare for evacuation.