Philippine Senate to pursue progressive agenda for Filipinos under new admin

The Philippine Senate’s Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri has said that he would lead a majority bloc in the 24-member Senate for advancing the legislative agenda of presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Zubiri said that they would work productively with the new administration.

RELATED STORY: Robin Padilla taps Sal Panelo as legislative adviser in Senate journey

“By tradition, we in the working majority will decide and elect the officers and leadership in due time. This will be done in a democratic manner, based on qualifications and values that will uphold the traditions of the Senate as an institution,” Zubiri said in a statement.

Senator Sonny Angara meanwhile said in a statement, “I think the 18th Congress provides a good model for the upcoming 19th Congress in terms of work ethic, leadership, productivity. Debates were long and robust but much legislation was passed to help our countrymen during a very tough time in our history. The Senate helped the President and his administration help our countrymen in their time of need with expanded and unprecedented aid programs.”

READ ON: Risa Hontiveros lone opposition bet in Senate Magic 12

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said he will always respect the decision of the majority and work for the interest of the Filipinos.

“Ang makikinabang po dito ang mga Pilipino. ‘Yung mga mahihirap, ma-i-ahon lang po natin. Magtulungan lang po tayo,” he said.