Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW advocate Susan Ople reflecting on Marcos offer as Secretary for Department of Migrant Workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

OFW advocate and former Labor Undersecretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople is reflecting on the offer of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos to lead the Department of Migrant Workers.

Ople said she has been consulting family members, advisers, and stakeholders to seek clarity on her pending decision.

RELATED STORY: “Ready to rumble”: Sara Duterte ‘excited’ to take up role of education secretary

“It’s going to be an enormous task. The department has not yet been constituted. There are so many factors involved but you know, public service has always been in our DNA since my father’s time. So my primary consideration would be, as part of my reflection mode, would I be a unifying factor in putting together a transition road map towards the constitution of a new department?,” Ople told CNN Philippines.

Ople said that once she take on the post she would prioritize the implementation of the Migrant Workers’ Act.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos to appoint Ex-MMDA head Benhur Abalos as DILG chief

“That would really be the first order of the day — to put that structure together, to make sure it’s functional, and to service the needs of our OFWs and their families. This was also brought up in our meeting with presumptive president Marcos. He wants to serve not just our OFWs but also the families of OFWs,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte PCOO Oct 2021 2

Duterte condoles with UAE gov’t on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

4 hours ago
Bong Revilla Bongbong Marcos

Bong Revilla appeals: Give Bongbong Marcos a chance

4 hours ago
Chiz Escudero Heart Evangelista

“Do I deserve a bag?”: Heart Evangelista wows netizens with cooking skills

6 hours ago
senate 1

Philippine Senate to pursue progressive agenda for Filipinos under new admin

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button