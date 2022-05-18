OFW advocate Susan Ople reflecting on Marcos offer as Secretary for Department of Migrant Workers

OFW advocate and former Labor Undersecretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople is reflecting on the offer of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos to lead the Department of Migrant Workers.

Ople said she has been consulting family members, advisers, and stakeholders to seek clarity on her pending decision.

“It’s going to be an enormous task. The department has not yet been constituted. There are so many factors involved but you know, public service has always been in our DNA since my father’s time. So my primary consideration would be, as part of my reflection mode, would I be a unifying factor in putting together a transition road map towards the constitution of a new department?,” Ople told CNN Philippines.

Ople said that once she take on the post she would prioritize the implementation of the Migrant Workers’ Act.

“That would really be the first order of the day — to put that structure together, to make sure it’s functional, and to service the needs of our OFWs and their families. This was also brought up in our meeting with presumptive president Marcos. He wants to serve not just our OFWs but also the families of OFWs,” she said.