No outstanding, unpaid taxes in BIR – Megaworld

Filipino property giant Megaworld Corporation has said it has no unpaid tax liabilities needing any enforcement action by the government following reports on social media that the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued a closure order against the company.

“Records with the BIR will confirm that Megaworld has no outstanding or unpaid tax liabilities needing any enforcement action,” the company said.

It said BIR Head Office’s Large Taxpayers service has been regularly auditing the company.

“[A]ll its tax returns up to taxable year 2020 have been examined, and all previous deficiency assessments have already been paid for by the company and duly cleared by the BIR Head Office,” the company said.

“For pending tax audits, the company continues to maintain its stance on full cooperation with the tax authorities in accordance with their mandate to collect badly-needed revenues for the Government.”

A BIR advisory made rounds on social media that a closure order against Megaworld Corp will be served at its office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The BIR halted the closure order as the company said that the corporate representatives “manifested their full cooperation” with all the requirements of the taxman.

“There was an initial disagreement with the BIR Regional Office 8-B after we raised some issues with regard to their jurisdiction on conducting tax audits of some of our properties. The matter has been clarified and resolved yesterday,” the Megaworld said in a statement.