Man held at Dubai airport for smuggling drug capsules in stomach

A passenger was nabbed at Dubai airport for smuggling drug capsules in his gut.

The 43-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison as he confessed to carrying the drugs inside his stomach after his arrest at a checkpoint in Dubai Airport.

A detector revealed capsules in his gut and later the customs officer handed him over to the General Department for Drug Control. Later the capsules were extracted in a hospital, and the culprit repeated his confession to Public Prosecution.

