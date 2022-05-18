Latest NewsNewsTFT News

JOB UPDATES: Emirates Airline to hold recruitment drive for cabin crew

Emirates Airlines is holding a recruitment drive to hire cabin crew across 30 cities worldwide.

The Dubai-based airline is looking to recruit 6,000 new cabin crew members starting from this May.

An Emirates spokesperson said that the average starting salary would be AED 9,770 per month and the airline is training about 120 new recruits each week at Emirates Aviation College.

The Emirates Group’s total workforce stood at 85,219 as of March 2022, up 13 per cent from a year earlier.

In October, the airline said it would recruit over 6,000 staff including pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff in the next six months.

The air carrier said since the launch of cabin crew recruitment drive in August 2021, they have received over 300,000 applications from all over the world.

