Etihad Rail linking Abu Dhabi-Dubai to improve mobility among residents

Etihad Rail recently concluded Abu Dhabi-Dubai direct railway project and even though the launch date for the passenger line between Dubai and Abu Dhabi has yet to be announced, industry experts believe it will transform the lives of people all over the UAE and across the region.

The trains can travel at up to 200 kilometers an hour and bring economic integration between the two emirates besides significantly reducing the travel time between the two cities and easing traffic on the roads.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, executive director of passenger services at Etihad Rail, was quoted as saying by The National, “This project can play a big part in deciding where we work, live and study in the future. There are many benefits. Not least it will mean fewer people travel by car, which is better for the environment, and it will also reduce the number of accidents as travelling by train is much safer. It is also faster and much more convenient.”

RELATED STORY: Etihad Rail completes Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway tracks

The link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi spans a length of 256km and the section between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is part of Etihad Rail’s wider network which runs across 1,200 kilometres from the border of Saudi Arabia to Oman.

The travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai would be made in about 50 minutes while the journey from the UAE capital to Fujairah will take twice that time.