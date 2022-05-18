Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte signs law to recognize abandoned kids as natural-born Filipinos

Staff Report

The Philippine President Duterte has signed a law that recognizes deserted or abandoned children as natural-born Filipinos.

The Republic Act (RA) 11767, or the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, was signed by Duterte on May 6 which states, “A foundling found in the Philippines and/or Philippine embassies, consulates and territories abroad is presumed a natural-born Filipino citizen regardless of the status or circumstances of birth.”

The law further said that a foundling “is entitled to every available government program or service, including registration, facilitation of documents for adoption, education, legal and police protection, proper nourishment and medical care and admission to safe and secure child centers.

Under the law parents who turn over an infant 30 days old and younger to “safe haven” institutions including licensed child-caring or -placing agencies, churches, Department of Health-accredited health facilities, local social welfare and development offices and Department of Social Welfare and Development- or local government unit-managed residential care facilities, are exempted from criminal liability.

