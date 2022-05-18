Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte condoles with UAE gov’t on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

President Rodrigo Duterte has offered his condolences on the passing of UAE President and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte extends his deepest condolences to the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,” the Office of the President (OP) said in a press statement.

“President Duterte recalls His Highness Sheikh Khalifa as a bold visionary whose leadership was crucial in the UAE’s sustained economic transformation and deeper engagement with the international community, including the Philippines,” it added.

Duterte said that Sheikh Khalifa will always be remembered for his long-lasting legacy to the country.’

President Duterte’s sympathy message was personally conveyed to United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan through through his Special Envoy, Secretary Robert Borje.

