Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bong Revilla appeals: Give Bongbong Marcos a chance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Senator Bong Revilla is appealing to the public to give the administration of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos a chance.

Revilla said that the 31 million votes received by Marcos in the May 9 polls is a ‘clear expression of the Filipinos’ aspirations for Marcos’ leadership and call for unity.”

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos heads to Australia for ‘private visit’, face protests

“This is the very reason why his administration must be given a chance. It is very disheartening that while his term is yet to begin on noon of June 30, it seems there are some who are already working to ensure he fails, even if it means taking the down the country as well,” Revilla said.

Revilla urges the public to support the new leadership.

READ ON: Marcos Jr camp wasn’t expecting 31M votes: Spokesman

“We are in a crossroads. This is a crucial time for the nation, so all hands must be on deck. Let’s stop shooting ourselves in the foot and instead rally behind our leader and our flag,” Revilla said.

Revilla was among politicians who backed the candidacy of Marcos. He was previously accused to be part of multi-billion pork barrel scam with Janet Lim Napoles.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte PCOO Oct 2021 2

Duterte condoles with UAE gov’t on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

4 hours ago
Susan Toots Ople

OFW advocate Susan Ople reflecting on Marcos offer as Secretary for Department of Migrant Workers

5 hours ago
Chiz Escudero Heart Evangelista

“Do I deserve a bag?”: Heart Evangelista wows netizens with cooking skills

6 hours ago
senate 1

Philippine Senate to pursue progressive agenda for Filipinos under new admin

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button