Al Ghubaiba bus to Abu Dhabi, three other intercity routes to resume on May 19

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will resume 4 intercity bus services and launch a new bus route from May 19.

“The four intercity bus routes to be resumed from Dubai are: E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi, E201 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain, E315 from Etisalat Metro Station to Muwaileh, Sharjah, and E700 from Etihad Bus Station to Fujairah,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“On 19th May, RTA will also launch a new bus route to enhance the integration between the mass transit network and the urban planning of the emirate. Named F38, the new metro link service starts from Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and passes through several districts to the destination the Dubai Sports City,” added Shakeri.

“Route F38 between Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and Dubai Sports City via the Dubai Production City will start at 6:00 and terminate at 00:30 (of the following day), at a frequency of 20 minutes. On the same date, RTA will introduce changes to some routes. It will extend Route 50 and Route N30 to reach the International City Bus Station, improve the frequency of merging Route D03 and D03A to be Route D03 only, and extend Route 367 to pass through the School of Research Science,” he added.

“RTA is always keen to deliver excellent and highly efficient public transport solutions to various members of the community. It also cooperates with government, semi-government entities and private companies to deliver safe and sustainable public transport solutions including public buses across Dubai. Requests received from various entities in the emirate are subjected to elaborate feasibility studies and extensive field surveys before the launch of the service,” he said.