Robredo warns public of ‘fake’ Angat Buhay FB page

The Philippine Vice President, Leni Robredo, has warned the public about a ‘fake’ Angat Buhay NGO FB page even as she has said that she would continue serving Filipinos through “Angat Buhay” (Uplift Lives) program after stepping down.

Robredo in a message on her official Facebook page asked supporters to be wary of social media groups claiming to be the official Angat Buhay NGO account.

“Paalala po sa lahat na tumutok lamang sa VP Leni Robredo Page para sa mga opisyal na anunsyo at iba pang detalye ukol sa Angat Buhay NGO (A reminder to everyone to rely only on VP Leni Robredo Page for official announcement and other details about Angat Buhay NGO),” she said.

“Habang nag-aabang pong mga susunod na anunsyo at detalye, pinaaalalahanan din po ang lahat na maging maingat at mapanuri sa mga iba’t ibang nagpapakilala bilang bahagi ng NGO at tumutulong sa pagkalap ng pondo para rito (While waiting for the next announcement and details, everyone is reminded to be careful and discerning about different groups introducing themselves as part of the NGO and helping to raise funds for it),” she added.

Several pages of the supporters of Robredo also warned their fellow kakampinks, the term coined to refer to supporters of the Vice President and Sen. Francis Pangilinan, her running mate in the May 9 presidential election, against social media pages pretending to be official groups of Angat Buhay, the non-government organisation the outgoing Vice President promised to start.

“We understand a lot of us are hyped and excited to join the Angat-Buhay NGO that VP Leni announced earlier. However, we would like to remind everyone na maging mapanuri at mag-ingat sa mga sasalihan nating (to be careful and discerning in joining) groups/pages,” one group posted on Facebook.

“Let us not allow our eagerness and enthusiasm to join this advocacy to be taken advantage of by people pretending to be one of us with ulterior motives,” it added.

During her thanksgiving rally for supporters, Robredo announced plans to establish the Angat Buhay NGO, a continuation of the program of the same name, that quickly triggered an outpouring of support.

The Vice President said she will start the NGO on July 1, or a day after her term ends on June 30.