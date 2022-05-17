LOOK: Special delegation from PH conveys President Duterte’s condolences on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

The Philippines has sent a special delegation to the UAE to convey President Duterte’s condolences on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Philippines’ Minister for Climate Change H.E. Sec. Robert Borje met with UAE’s newly-elected President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, May 16.

Together with Sec. Borje was Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana, and Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Alfonso Ver.

RELATED STORY: Philippines mourns passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

Prior to this, Amb. Quintana also visited the UAE Embassy in the Philippines to sign the book of condolences. She was welcomed by UAE Ambassador Mohamed Alqataam Alzaabi and expressed the condolences of the Filipino public to the UAE before her flight back to Abu Dhabi.

The DFA also affirmed that the country is in solidarity with the UAE and its residents, as the nation observes the mourning period for the late UAE president.