Driver held in Sharjah within an hour in hit-and-run case

Sharjah Police Monday arrested a 34-year-old man within an hour of involvement in a hit-run case.

The mishap caused serious injuries to the victim as the police identified the motorist within 45 minutes of receiving the report.

The Sharjah Police Operations Room received a report that a run-over accident occurred on Al Wahda Street following which the perpetrator fled from the accident site. In the mishap, an Indian expat sustained several injuries and was rushed to a Kuwaiti hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, the Al Buhairah police station team investigated the accident and identified the culprit who confessed to the crime, saying he fled the scene in fear.