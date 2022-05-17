Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Designer and TikTok creator’s headpieces highlight Filipino culture

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

A TikToker is highlighting Filipino culture in a unique way with her headdresses featuring the Philippine sun on the Philippine flag.

Mar Velicaria of San Diego, California told “Good Morning America”, “I really want to give a new way of expressing our love for our culture in ways that make us feel proud and make us feel excited about it.”

The 26-year-old said they got the idea of creating the headpieces during their senior year at UC San Diego in 2019 and the headpiece which originally was just something fun now “means so much more.”

RELATED STORY: Meet the Filipina behind viral ‘leaf art’

The Filipino American added, “We’re really not represented in the media. And it can be [a struggle] for someone to not be seen and not feel beautiful or not feel represented.”

Velicaria said they began drawing headdresses that featured the Philippine sun and as soon as Velicaria said they had a design they went to the craft store “to bring the headdress to life.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos protest Anakbayan Melbourne

Bongbong Marcos heads to Australia for ‘private visit’, face protests

3 hours ago
Omicron generic COVID 19 coronavirus 2

DOH confirms local transmission of Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant

3 hours ago
bongbong marcos flag ph

Petition to cancel Bongbong Marcos’ 2022 election bid now at the Supreme Court

3 hours ago
Cebu Pacific brand new Airbus A321NEO

Cebu Pacific apologizes over fake accusations of pilot vs. Robredo

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button