Designer and TikTok creator’s headpieces highlight Filipino culture

A TikToker is highlighting Filipino culture in a unique way with her headdresses featuring the Philippine sun on the Philippine flag.

Mar Velicaria of San Diego, California told “Good Morning America”, “I really want to give a new way of expressing our love for our culture in ways that make us feel proud and make us feel excited about it.”

The 26-year-old said they got the idea of creating the headpieces during their senior year at UC San Diego in 2019 and the headpiece which originally was just something fun now “means so much more.”

RELATED STORY: Meet the Filipina behind viral ‘leaf art’

The Filipino American added, “We’re really not represented in the media. And it can be [a struggle] for someone to not be seen and not feel beautiful or not feel represented.”

Velicaria said they began drawing headdresses that featured the Philippine sun and as soon as Velicaria said they had a design they went to the craft store “to bring the headdress to life.”