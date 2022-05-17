Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cebu Pacific apologizes over fake accusations of pilot vs. Robredo

A Cebu Pacific pilot is now undergoing disciplinary review after admitting that his claims against Vice President Leni Robredo were purely speculative and baseless.

The pilot allegedly claimed that Robredo caused flight diversions and affected several flights during one of her election trips last April.

“Since becoming aware of the social media post by one of our pilots in reference to a flight of Vice President Leni Robredo, I confirm that the pilot has made it clear to us that he had no basis for his claim and was purely speculative and careless on his part,” Cebu Pacific Air Vice President for Flight Operations Captain Sam Avila said in a statement.

“Cebu Pacific has very strict social media policies covering all of its employees and such a post should not have been published. This is recognized by the said pilot himself. He is currently under disciplinary review in accordance with our Company rules and standards,” the statement continued.

The social media post has been taken down. The airline said that the pilot made the post on his own but Avila is taking full responsibility for the careless and baseless allegations.

“…I take command responsibility and apologize unreservedly to the Vice President and take general public for the actions of our pilot,” he said.

