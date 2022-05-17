Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BIR reschedules Megaworld’s closure order

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Without disclosing the reason, the Philippine Bureau of Internal Revenue on Tuesday announced that it will serve a closure order against Megaworld Corporation.

The BIR will share details with media on “issuance of closure order against Megaworld Corporation” on May 18, Wednesday.

A BIR advisory said that BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa, Regional Director Eduardo Pagulayan Jr. and several other officials will be present during the serving of the closure order.

Megaworld, on its part, said that it was verifying the issue with the BIR: “We got hold of the media advisory regarding the closure order.

“We are currently verifying and clarifying this with the Bureau of Internal Revenue,” Francisco Canuto, compliance and corporate information officer at Megaworld, a company statement said.

Megaworld has been dealing in real estate development, leasing, and marketing since its inception in 1989.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times OFW remittance 1 1

OFW remittances rise 2 percent to reach $8.65 billion in Q1 2022

6 hours ago
Apple iPhone13 green

Apple tests new-gen iPhone with USB-C instead of lightning ports

6 hours ago
Project Nightfall Marcos video

Project Nightfall Content creator apologizes after online backlash over video on Marcos Jr.

6 hours ago
Amanpulo Bongbong Marcos

Marcos spokesman debunks rumors of victory party in Amanpulo

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button