Apple tests new-gen iPhone with USB-C instead of lightning ports

Apple is testing an iPhone that would replace the Lightning port with a USB-C connector, media reports suggest.

A Bloomberg report has cited people “who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.”

The company is also working on an adapter that will let future USB-C iPhones use accessories designed for the Lightning connector.

Earlier Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a May 11 tweet that USB-C “could land on the iPhone 15 in 2023” with the tech giant gradually shifting over to USB-C on many of its products.

“My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port,” Kuo tweeted, “USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs.”

However, Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment.

USB-C ports are “now found on all manner of devices and the USB-C is an industry-standard that offers data transfers and lets people use one charger for multiple devices.