“What is ours is ours”: Locsin on PH victory over claim on West Philippine Sea

The Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary, Teodoro Locsin Jr., reiterated that the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, in The Hague, Netherlands, in favour of the Philippines over its claim of the South China Sea (SCS) reflected “What is ours is ours.”

Locsin said the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration that China’s claim including its “nine-dash line, recent land reclamation activities, and other activities in Philippine waters were unlawful.” He said this in his omnibus intervention during a working lunch hosted by United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris at the 2nd day of the US-ASEAN Special Summit at the State Department here on May 13.

“It can be taken from us by stealth or force; yet that would not diminish a whit of our sovereign ownership. What is stolen cannot be lost by prescription, we insist. Brute facts do not ripen into law,” said Locsin, adding that after winning the case against China in 2016, the Philippine government did not actively seek recognition from the international community so as not to undermine victory.

“That would have undermined the totality of our victory by diluting its binding legal force with the seeming need for international acclamation and support. The victory is pure law,” he added.

The Foreign Affairs chief said that as an archipelagic state, the Philippines “puts primacy on maritime freedom and security, first and foremost, in its exclusive waters; be they territorial, EEZed (exclusive economic zone) or continental shelf.”

“The determination of the last needs work and cooperation in the UN and mutual consent in affected parts of Southeast Asia,” Locsin added.