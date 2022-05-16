Popular Filipina businesswoman found dead in Singapore

Popular Filipina businesswoman Maricis Abad Santos Albert has been found dead in Singapore and the news of her homicide has shell-shocked people.

Maricis Abad Santos Albert popularly known as Cris Albert, 52, went to Singapore to attend an event by the popular luxury brand Fendi was found dead at The Fullerton Bay Hotel on Saturday 23 April.

The event was hosted by Fendi at the Marina Bay Sands from 21 April to 25 April. Cris’s death was confirmed by the spokesperson from the Fendi.

Fendi’s official spokesperson stated that it is “such unfortunate news that she is no more with us.” while paying tributes to her.

Cris Albert was the Chief Executive officer of the Fila Philippines. Netizens from the Philippines also paid tributes and consoled the family.