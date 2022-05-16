Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Popular Filipina businesswoman found dead in Singapore

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Popular Filipina businesswoman Maricis Abad Santos Albert has been found dead in Singapore and the news of her homicide has shell-shocked people.

Maricis Abad Santos Albert popularly known as Cris Albert, 52, went to Singapore to attend an event by the popular luxury brand Fendi was found dead at The Fullerton Bay Hotel on Saturday 23 April.

The event was hosted by Fendi at the Marina Bay Sands from 21 April to 25 April. Cris’s death was confirmed by the spokesperson from the Fendi.

Fendi’s official spokesperson stated that it is “such unfortunate news that she is no more with us.” while paying tributes to her.

Cris Albert was the Chief Executive officer of the Fila Philippines. Netizens from the Philippines also paid tributes and consoled the family.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Leni

Marcos camp says Robredo has right to launch ‘Angat Buhay NGO’

1 hour ago
Picasso Marcos cleanup

Marcos spox dares former PCGG officials to file case over ‘missing’ Picasso painting

4 hours ago
iStock 157643193

20,000 Saudi-bound OFWs stranded says recruitment expert

4 hours ago
Kris Aquino

Kris Aquino says health condition now ‘life threatening’

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button