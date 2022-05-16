Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines to adopt digital payments for govt disbursements, collections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Malacañang has ordered all government offices to adopt digital payments for disbursements and collection to improve efficiency in the delivery of services.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued the orders to promote efficient delivery of “services, expedite transactions, boost revenue and reduce the risk of graft and corruption.”

Executive Order 170 seeks the adoption of digital payments for government disbursements to facilitate the distribution of financial assistance to beneficiaries. The order covers all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the government, including state universities and colleges and government-owned or -controlled corporations.

The agencies have been asked to use “safe and efficient” digital disbursement in the payment of goods, services, and other disbursements, including the distribution of financial assistance, payment of salaries, wages, allowances, and other compensation to employees.

Covered agencies need to utilize safe and efficient digital disbursements to pay goods, services, and other disbursements which include the distribution of financial assistance and the payment of salaries, wages, allowances, and other compensation to employees. The agencies have been tasked to engage the services of established payment service providers.

Funds can be disbursed directly into the transaction accounts of recipients or beneficiaries, whether held in government or private financial institutions supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), without a special agreement from the financial institution concerned.

