Marcos spox dares former PCGG officials to file case over ‘missing’ Picasso painting

The lawyer and spokesperson of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos dared former officials of the Presidential Commission on Good Government or PCGG to file a case against the alleged missing Picasso painting found in Imelda Marcos’ home.

“Sa ating Saligang Batas, kung sino ang nagaakusa, kung sino ang gumagawa ng alegasyon ay siyang dapat magpatunay,” lawyer Vic Rodriguez said in an interview.

“If you have something, come over. The courts are open. Hindi puwede yung in the comfort of wherever you are… you keep harping allegations left and right,” he added.

Former PCGG chairman Andres Bautista pointed out that thePicasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI) painting – seen in Imelda’s home during her son’s visit – is worth P8 billion.

“Why don’t you be true to the Filipino people? Harapin mo din ‘yung maraming alegasyon ng mga dayaang naganap during your time as Comelec chairman hindi yung basta ka na lang umiskyerda, 6 na tao na tila,” Rodriguez said.

“I just want him to be fair, fair to the Filipino people. The courts are open,”’he added.