20,000 Saudi-bound OFWs stranded says recruitment expert

An estimated 20,000 overseas Filipino workers bound for Saudi Arabia remain stranded due to the prevailing deployment ban according to a migration expert.

Manny Geslani said that the Philippine government will not reach the projected 1.8-million deployment mark this year and may even be lower than the 1.4 million posted in 2021 if the DOLE continues to snub the Saudi labor market.

Since the implementation of the ban last year, around 10,000 household workers and 10,000 construction and skilled workers have been stranded.

Recruitment agencies have been complaining about the financial losses they suffered due to the ban.

The ban was implemented following reports of abuses of a Saudi general to several household helpers and the unpaid claims of around 11,000 workers in Saudi Arabia.