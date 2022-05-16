Latest NewsNewsTFT News

20,000 Saudi-bound OFWs stranded says recruitment expert

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

An estimated 20,000 overseas Filipino workers bound for Saudi Arabia remain stranded due to the prevailing deployment ban according to a migration expert.

Manny Geslani said that the Philippine government will not reach the projected 1.8-million deployment mark this year and may even be lower than the 1.4 million posted in 2021 if the DOLE continues to snub the Saudi labor market.

Since the implementation of the ban last year, around 10,000 household workers and 10,000 construction and skilled workers have been stranded.

RELATED STORY: Deployment ban on domestic workers to Saudi Arabia continues, says DOLE

Recruitment agencies have been complaining about the financial losses they suffered due to the ban.

The ban was implemented following reports of abuses of a Saudi general to several household helpers and the unpaid claims of around 11,000 workers in Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Leni

Marcos camp says Robredo has right to launch ‘Angat Buhay NGO’

1 hour ago
Picasso Marcos cleanup

Marcos spox dares former PCGG officials to file case over ‘missing’ Picasso painting

4 hours ago
Kris Aquino

Kris Aquino says health condition now ‘life threatening’

4 hours ago
Dra. Honey Lacuna

Manila’s first female mayor-elect says father will be proud of her victory

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button