World leaders congratulate President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Leaders from across the world congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on getting elected as new President.

US President Joe Biden in a statement on the official White House website said, “ I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates. As I told Sheikh Mohamed yesterday during our phone call, the United States is determined to honor the memory of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries over the coming months and years.”

“The UAE is an essential partner of the United States. Sheikh Mohamed, whom I met with several times as Vice President when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has long been at the forefront of building this partnership. I look forward to working with Sheikh Mohamed to build from this extraordinary foundation to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his congratulatory message, “I am certain that your leadership will further strengthen the friendly Russian-Emirati relations and mutually beneficial cooperation. I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue and joint work on important issues of the bilateral and international agenda.”

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud extended well wishes through the state agency SPA.

“We look forward to continuing work to consolidate the bonds of fraternity and friendship between our two sisterly countries and peoples, and to work together to strengthen relations between the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)… wishing Your Highness constant good health and happiness, and your sisterly country further security, stability and prosperity.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet said, “My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen.”