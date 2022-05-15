Schools to remain shut in Dubai to mourn Sheikh Khalifa’s death

Schools will remain shut in Dubai to mourn the demise of the late UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) schools will resume functioning on Tuesday, May 17, but international exams scheduled on Monday, May 16 will be held as per plans.

The shutting down of schools follows the demise of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday, May 13.

“Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the KHDA wrote.