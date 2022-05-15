Robredo travels to the U.S. to attend daughter Jillian’s graduation

Vice President Leni Robredo is now on her way to the United States to attend the graduation of her youngest daughter Jillian.

Also with Robredo on this post-election trip are her other daughters Aika and Tricia.

RELATED STORY; Robredo vows to continue public service with launch of Angat Buhay NGO, banks on ‘largest volunteer network’

Aika shared a video with her mother and siblings while on board a plane.

Robredo said that while she is on a trip she would still prepare for the launch of her ‘Angat Buhay NGO’ expected to be the country’s biggest volunteer network.

Robredo also said that the Office of the Vice President is also making preparations for the official turnover of the office.

READ ON: Robredo showcases ‘pink’ campaign gifts, to set up museum

So far Robredo ranked second in the partial and unofficial count of the May 9 polls with over 14.8 million votes.

The late dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos wins via landslide with over 31 million votes.