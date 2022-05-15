Philippines mourns passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

The Philippines conveys its condolences on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the country is in solidarity with the UAE and its residents as the nation observe the mourning period for the late UAE president.

The Philippines likewise praised Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for leading the UAE towards economic prosperity for the past two decades.

Here’s the DFA’s official statement in full:

“The Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Filipino nation stand in solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its people as they mourn the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

During His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s eighteen years as President, starting in 2004, he steered the UAE with wisdom and tolerance towards becoming a global economic powerhouse. His Highness’ legacy has secured a bright future for his country’s future generations.”