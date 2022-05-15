Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai suspends parking fees for three days till May 16

Staff Report

The authorities in Dubai have suspended the parking fees for three days till Monday.

According to the RTA Dubai, motorists will get free service until Monday, May 16, with public parking fees to be free of charge for three days. The fees will be reimposed from Tuesday, May 17.

This coincides with the suspension of work in ministries, federal and local departments and the private sector to mourn the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Earlier authorities in Sharjah also announced that parking would be free in the city.

