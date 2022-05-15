Comelec eyes to proclaim 12 winning senators on Tuesday, May 17

The Commission on Elections is planning to proclaim the 12 winning senators and partial party-list groups on Tuesday, May 17.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said that if all the remaining Certificates of Canvass (COCs) will be canvassed within the day, then preparation for the proclamation will be done the next day.

A total of 149 out of 173 COCs have been canvassed as of Saturday. Some of the remaining COCs will be coming from overseas.

“Kung darating po ito ngayon, hanggang Miyerkoles kaya natin mag-proclaim ng ating nahalal na senador. Ang gusto namin, lahatan na,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that not all COCs will arrive on time and some will have to conduct elections in Lanao Del Sur over failure of elections.

“Anytime sa pagtingin namin ay sapat na ‘yung bilang ng mga boto na nakuha ng mga kanididato at hindi na makakaapekto ‘yung mga natitirang result kahit na hindi pa napapadala ang COC, puwede po kaming magkaroon ng proklamasyon kasama ‘yung party-list,” Garcia said.

Garcia said they are eyeing to proclaim all the twelve winning candidates.

“Ayaw po natin na may maiiwan pa dito. Mas maganda na isang proklamasyon na lang. Halimbawa, lahat ng senador tapos magproklama din tayo sa party-lists. It may be possible na hindi lahat ng party-lists ay maproklama kung may matitira pa,” he added