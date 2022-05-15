Abu Dhabi sets new rules for delivery riders’ bike boxes

The Abu Dhabi Police have announced fresh rules for the specification of delivery riders’ bike boxes.
Authorities have said that the new requirements will help boost safety among delivery riders.
RELATED STORY: Honest delivery rider in UAE returns AED 20,000, lost documents in Dubai
The new conditions are as follows:
- The box must be 50cm in width, length, and height.
- It must have a front hatch to open.
- Its edges must be covered with reflective stripe material to enhance its visibility on the roads.
- The box must be made of fiberglass.
- The box must not have sharp edges.
- It must be fixed to the bike saddle or the back seat.
- The text on the box must be visible from 20 meters.